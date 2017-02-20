PM Modi, Mayawati trade barbs

Modi also attacked the SP and Congress for criticising the demonetisation decision

The rivalry between Prime Minister Modi and chief became personal today with characteristic name calling.



Modi dubbed Mayawati's (BSP) the 'Behenji Sampatti Party,' or the Lady's Wealth Party, an apparent reference to allegations that she had amassed enormous wealth through corruption.



The former chief minister returned the favour by punning on the first letters of his name, Damodar Modi, calling him 'Mr Negative Dalit Man,' implying that he is against who form the base of her party's support.



Modi while mocking at Mayawati's opposition to note ban said is no longer Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP) but 'Behenji Sampatti Party'. is popularly known as 'Behenji'.



At an rally in Orai region of Jalaun in Bundelkhand region in UP, the prime minister said those who deposit wealth for themselves can never solve the problems of people.



He also attacked the SP and for criticising the decision.



"Where has (BSP) reached today...When I announced note ban on November 8 last year, arch-rivals SP and BSP, who never see eye-to-eye, came together...I was amazed when I launched war against corruption and asked for the details of blackmoney. They came together and all including the started speaking the same language."



The main concern of the parties in was not note ban but that they did not get enough time to stash away the ill-gotten money.



"Behenji (Mayawati) alleges that government was ill-prepared... Was it the government or it was you who was not prepared...She said one week should have been given (before implementing note ban)...Mulayam also said the same," he said.



"Money started being deposited in banks all of a sudden (after note ban) and (Mayawati) started shouting as why is it only at time that the account of her brother has been made public...Why is it being discussed that Rs 100 crore have been deposited," he said.



"Arrey Behenji discussion not because elections are being held but because you have deposited Rs 100 crore after note ban... is no longer ..Bahujan toh me simat gaya hai...It is Behenji Sampatti Party now. Those who deposit wealth for themselves, can they solve your problem?" he asked.



Not to take the remark lying down, said Modi does not know that is a movement first and then a political party. "I have dedicated my entire life for making members of dalit, deprived and weaker sections and Muslims stand on their feet."



"Modi is defining wrongfully...I dedicated my life for the poor, deprived and ..They consider me as a big "sampatti' (asset) for them," said the former chief minister.



"The prime minister has compelled me to define Damodardas Modi as 'Mr Negative Dalit Man'".



" stands for 'negative', Damodardas means 'dalit' and Modi is 'man'," she said, adding, "I have given the definition of the prime minister taking into consideration his work and behaviour."



Modi said this 'negative dalit man' does not like common people to make small contributions in running the movement which is also run through donations: Mayawati



"I have given the definition of the prime minister taking into consideration his work and behaviour," she added.



"Perturbed over rising popularity of the BSP, the prime minister is indulging in cheap things and indulging in petty talk about its supreme leader and has termed as Behenji Sampatti Party," she told an rally in Sultanpur.



"He (Modi) is an expert in jumlebaazi (rhetoric) but when he will get a tit-for-tat reply he will forget all about it and today I have been compelled to do the same for him," she said.

