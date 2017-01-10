PM Modi meets business and political dignitaries at Gujarat Summit

Prime Minister on Tuesday met several visiting foreign dignitaries including President of Rwanda and Prime Minister of Serbia to promote bilateral relations and investment opportunities.

Modi met several delegates from different nations as well as 500 CEOs including of on the sidelines of the Vibrant Global Summit here.

With President of Rwanda Paul Kagame, he discussed "various aspects of India-Rwanda ties", the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

On the ocassion, MoU was signed on forensic sciences cooperation between the two nations as well as Rwanda's accession to the International Solar Alliance.

Modi also held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic.

Besides, Japanese Economy Minister Seko Hiroshige called on the Prime Minister. A large number Japanese companies are participating in the Summit.

Denmark's Minister for Energy, Utilities and Climate Lars Christian Lilleholt "held discussions with the Prime Minister on a wide range of issues", the PMO tweeted.

At the meeting with Israeli Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Uri Ariel "ways to further India-Israel cooperation" were discussed, the PMO tweeted.

Other leaders who met Modi included Swedish Education Minister Anna Ekstrom and Minister of State of the United Arab Emirates Rashid Ahmad bin Fahad.

System Chairman John Thomas Chambers, who on Monday had stated that he will bet on the most in the world, too called on Modi on the sidelines of the Summit.

Chambers will be a key participant at the CEO Roundable to be chaired by Modi after the inauguration of the Summit. He is also the Chairman of US- Business Council.

French elecricity giant EDF CEO Jean-Bernard Levy and Guillaume Pepy, CEO of France's national state-owned railway company SNCF (France), also called on the Prime Minister.