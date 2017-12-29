JUST IN
PM Modi congratulates Anand on World Rapid Title

New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated Viswanathan Anand for winning the World Rapid title, saying the chess ace has proved his mettle time and again.

The 48-year-old, who had been drawing flak from critics for a string of sub-par performances in the recent past, hit back in style, by winning the World Rapid title in Riyadh yesterday.


"Congratulations! You've proven your mettle time and again. Your tenacity inspires us. India is proud of your exemplary success at the World Rapid Chess Championship!," the PM tweeted.

