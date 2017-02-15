TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Those Kashmiris supporting terrorists are anti-national: Bipin Rawat
Business Standard

PM Modi pays homage to 4 army men killed in Kashmir encounters

He laid wreaths on soldiers' bodies at Palam Airport where mortal remains were brought on Wednesday

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Narendra Modi, security personnel, encounters, terrorists, J&K, AFS Palam, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to security personnel who lost their lives in encounters with terrorists in J&K on tuesday, at AFS Palam in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid homage to four army men, including a Major, who were killed in two separate encounters in Kashmir on Tuesday.

He laid wreaths on the bodies of the soldiers at the Palam Airport in New Delhi where the mortal remains were brought on Wednesday.



On the occasion, Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat briefed the Prime Minister on the incidents in which the casualties took place.

Major S Dahiya and three other soldiers were killed on Tuesday in two encounters in Kashmir.

Dahiya was killed in an encounter in Kralgund area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district where security forces gunned down three militants hiding in a residential house.

Three other army men were killed in an encounter in Hajin area of Bandipora district after security forces cordoned off the area following information about the presence of militants there.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

PM Modi pays homage to 4 army men killed in Kashmir encounters

He laid wreaths on soldiers' bodies at Palam Airport where mortal remains were brought on Wednesday

He laid wreaths on bodies of soldiers at Palam Airport where mortal remains were brought on Wednesday Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid homage to four army men, including a Major, who were killed in two separate encounters in Kashmir on Tuesday.

He laid wreaths on the bodies of the soldiers at the Palam Airport in New Delhi where the mortal remains were brought on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat briefed the Prime Minister on the incidents in which the casualties took place.

Major S Dahiya and three other soldiers were killed on Tuesday in two encounters in Kashmir.

Dahiya was killed in an encounter in Kralgund area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district where security forces gunned down three militants hiding in a residential house.

Three other army men were killed in an encounter in Hajin area of Bandipora district after security forces cordoned off the area following information about the presence of militants there. image
Business Standard
177 22

PM Modi pays homage to 4 army men killed in Kashmir encounters

He laid wreaths on soldiers' bodies at Palam Airport where mortal remains were brought on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid homage to four army men, including a Major, who were killed in two separate encounters in Kashmir on Tuesday.

He laid wreaths on the bodies of the soldiers at the Palam Airport in New Delhi where the mortal remains were brought on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat briefed the Prime Minister on the incidents in which the casualties took place.

Major S Dahiya and three other soldiers were killed on Tuesday in two encounters in Kashmir.

Dahiya was killed in an encounter in Kralgund area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district where security forces gunned down three militants hiding in a residential house.

Three other army men were killed in an encounter in Hajin area of Bandipora district after security forces cordoned off the area following information about the presence of militants there.

image
Business Standard
177 22