PM Modi pays homage to 4 army men killed in Kashmir encounters

He laid wreaths on bodies of soldiers at Palam Airport where mortal remains were brought on Wednesday

Prime Minister on Wednesday paid homage to four army men, including a Major, who were killed in two separate encounters in on Tuesday.



He laid wreaths on the bodies of the at the Palam Airport in New Delhi where the mortal remains were brought on Wednesday.



On the occasion, Army Chief Gen briefed the Prime Minister on the incidents in which the casualties took place.



Major S Dahiya and three other were killed on Tuesday in two encounters in



Dahiya was killed in an encounter in Kralgund area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district where security forces gunned down three militants hiding in a residential house.



Three other army men were killed in an encounter in Hajin area of Bandipora district after security forces cordoned off the area following information about the presence of militants there.

