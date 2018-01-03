PM pays tributes to Savitribai Phule on birth anniversary

today paid homage to social reformer Savitribai on her birth anniversary, saying the is working tirelessly to fulfil her vision of empowering the marginalised.



Savitribai Jyotirao was a social reformer and She worked to abolish discrimination and unfair treatment of people based on caste and gender.



"Bow to the great Savitribai on her Jayanti. Hers was a life devoted to the empowerment of the poor and marginalised. She gave utmost importance to education and social reform," tweeted.He said his is deeply guided by her ideals "and is working tirelessly towards fulfilling her vision".

