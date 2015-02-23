PM reaches out to Opposition; willing to discuss all issues

With the NDA dispensation facing a tough Budget session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reached out to the Opposition, saying Government will listen to their views and efforts will be made to discuss all issues of national importance.
Speaking to the media outside Parliament House before the three-month session began, the Prime Minister expressed confidence that it will proceed in an atmosphere of mutual cooperation and there will be an opportunity to do some good for the people.
"In a democracy, discussion and debate should happen in this temple of democracy. Every subject should be discussed in detail. We hope that there will be a positive outcome of this debate that will help the poorest of the poor."
"Budget session is crucial for any government. It is also an important opportunity for the country. I believe that the budget session will proceed in a very good atmosphere, in an atmosphere of cooperation and will serve as an opportunity to do good together," Modi said.
Press Trust of India |
