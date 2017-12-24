PM's Noida visit: Traffic police issues advisory

In view of Modi's visit on December 25 to inaugurate Metro's Magenta Line, a traffic advisory has been issued for that day and entry of heavy vehicles has been banned in some parts of



Vehicular traffic will not be allowed from Sector 38 Botanical Garden bus stand till Atta chowk road, the advisory issued by the Traffic Police said.



The road connecting Sector 94, 124, 125 and too will remain blocked for vehicular traffic. Light vehicles can take the turn from below via Hajipur to reach sector 126, it said.Entry of heavy vehicles through Delhi-Noida-Direct Flyway, Chilla Regulator, Sector 60 elevated road and road to FNG (Parthla) crossing will not be allowed from 7 am to 9 pm, the advisory said.Those coming from Greater to attend the prime minister's public rally at sector 125 can take Sector 93 cut and via service road to reach theThe 12.64-km section of the metro connecting Botanical Garden in with Kalkaji Mandir in south will significantly reduceModi will also address a public meeting in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)