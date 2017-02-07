PM Modi's reply in Lok Sabha arrogant: Congress

Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in the as "arrogant", on Tuesday said he lost a "good" opportunity to present his vision and what he and his party stood for.

"This was quite an arrogant reply. This was the last opportunity for him. Because next budget and President's address will be before the next election. He should have used this window of opportunity to present his vision, clarity and also perspective for the country. Perhaps he has lost his life's opportunity or the has lost this good opportunity to present what they stand for," leader told reporters outside Parliament.

Answering criticism over demonetisation, Modi asserted in the that the timing for the decision was perfect as the economy was doing well and hit out at whose record he questioned with regard to various issues.

Replying to a debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address which was adopted by the House later amid walkout by Congress, he addressed point-by-point the issues raised by the Opposition, including surgical strikes and allocations for MNREGA, agriculture sector and for Scheduled Castes.

Another leader, said that just by giving a good speech, good days do not come as for that there is a need to do some work.

"By giving a accha bhashan (good speech), acche din (good days) does not come. To bring good days, there is a need for work as well. We have just heard his speech. Today on this demonetisation, we are again getting an opportunity to speak. Because the Ordinance which the government had promulgated, they have now brought a Bill. We will answer on this," Tharoor said.