TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

UP Assembly polls: Now, astrologers predict outcome
Business Standard

PM Modi's reply in Lok Sabha arrogant: Congress

Veerappa Moily adds that this was the last opportunity for the Prime Minister to present his vision

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in the Lok Sabha as "arrogant", Congress on Tuesday said he lost a "good" opportunity to present his vision and what he and his party stood for.

"This was quite an arrogant reply. This was the last opportunity for him. Because next budget and President's address will be before the next Lok Sabha election. He should have used this window of opportunity to present his vision, clarity and also perspective for the country. Perhaps he has lost his life's opportunity or the NDA has lost this good opportunity to present what they stand for," Congress leader Veerappa Moily told reporters outside Parliament.

Answering criticism over demonetisation, Modi asserted in the Lok Sabha that the timing for the decision was perfect as the economy was doing well and hit out at Congress whose record he questioned with regard to various issues.

Replying to a debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address which was adopted by the House later amid walkout by Congress, he addressed point-by-point the issues raised by the Opposition, including surgical strikes and allocations for MNREGA, agriculture sector and for Scheduled Castes.

Another Congress leader, Shashi Tharoor said that just by giving a good speech, good days do not come as for that there is a need to do some work.

"By giving a accha bhashan (good speech), acche din (good days) does not come. To bring good days, there is a need for work as well. We have just heard his speech. Today on this demonetisation, we are again getting an opportunity to speak. Because the Ordinance which the government had promulgated, they have now brought a Bill. We will answer on this," Tharoor said.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

PM Modi's reply in Lok Sabha arrogant: Congress

Veerappa Moily adds that this was the last opportunity for the Prime Minister to present his vision

Veerappa Moily adds that this was the last opportunity for the Prime Minister to present his vision
Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in the Lok Sabha as "arrogant", Congress on Tuesday said he lost a "good" opportunity to present his vision and what he and his party stood for.

"This was quite an arrogant reply. This was the last opportunity for him. Because next budget and President's address will be before the next Lok Sabha election. He should have used this window of opportunity to present his vision, clarity and also perspective for the country. Perhaps he has lost his life's opportunity or the NDA has lost this good opportunity to present what they stand for," Congress leader Veerappa Moily told reporters outside Parliament.

Answering criticism over demonetisation, Modi asserted in the Lok Sabha that the timing for the decision was perfect as the economy was doing well and hit out at Congress whose record he questioned with regard to various issues.

Replying to a debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address which was adopted by the House later amid walkout by Congress, he addressed point-by-point the issues raised by the Opposition, including surgical strikes and allocations for MNREGA, agriculture sector and for Scheduled Castes.

Another Congress leader, Shashi Tharoor said that just by giving a good speech, good days do not come as for that there is a need to do some work.

"By giving a accha bhashan (good speech), acche din (good days) does not come. To bring good days, there is a need for work as well. We have just heard his speech. Today on this demonetisation, we are again getting an opportunity to speak. Because the Ordinance which the government had promulgated, they have now brought a Bill. We will answer on this," Tharoor said.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

PM Modi's reply in Lok Sabha arrogant: Congress

Veerappa Moily adds that this was the last opportunity for the Prime Minister to present his vision

Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in the Lok Sabha as "arrogant", Congress on Tuesday said he lost a "good" opportunity to present his vision and what he and his party stood for.

"This was quite an arrogant reply. This was the last opportunity for him. Because next budget and President's address will be before the next Lok Sabha election. He should have used this window of opportunity to present his vision, clarity and also perspective for the country. Perhaps he has lost his life's opportunity or the NDA has lost this good opportunity to present what they stand for," Congress leader Veerappa Moily told reporters outside Parliament.

Answering criticism over demonetisation, Modi asserted in the Lok Sabha that the timing for the decision was perfect as the economy was doing well and hit out at Congress whose record he questioned with regard to various issues.

Replying to a debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address which was adopted by the House later amid walkout by Congress, he addressed point-by-point the issues raised by the Opposition, including surgical strikes and allocations for MNREGA, agriculture sector and for Scheduled Castes.

Another Congress leader, Shashi Tharoor said that just by giving a good speech, good days do not come as for that there is a need to do some work.

"By giving a accha bhashan (good speech), acche din (good days) does not come. To bring good days, there is a need for work as well. We have just heard his speech. Today on this demonetisation, we are again getting an opportunity to speak. Because the Ordinance which the government had promulgated, they have now brought a Bill. We will answer on this," Tharoor said.

image
Business Standard
177 22