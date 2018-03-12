PM to inaugurate Mary Kom's academy in presence of Vijender, Sushil

Narendra will inaugurate the ' Regional Foundation' in Imphal on March 16 and present in the long-awaited event will be Olympic medallists -- Vijender and Sushil Nestled at the foot of in Manipur's district, Mary Kom's Academy, spread across 3.3 acres, is around 10 km from the center of state capital Imphal.

It currently houses 45 young boxers, including 20 girls, at the three-storey building. The land was allotted by the government in 2013, and the academy's construction was funded by Development Fund (NSDF). "The foundation is grateful to both central and state government for establishment of these facilities after many years of struggle since its inception in 2006," it said in a press release. "The foundation expresses their gratitude to PMO for making (it) to the event and formally handover the buildings to the foundation for promotion of " A five-time world and Asian champion, is also the country's only with an Olympic medal (a bronze won in 2012 Games). The 35-year-old was christened 'Magnificent Mary' by the International Association (AIBA) a few years ago for her stellar career, which also includes an gold medal. The most recent chapter of her extraordinary life journey was becoming a in 2016 and winning her fifth Asian Championships gold medal a year later.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)