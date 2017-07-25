TRENDING ON BS
PM Modi to undertake aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Gujarat

Torrential rains in north Gujarat have caused flood in Banaskantha and Patan districts

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today undertake an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Gujarat, the PMO said.

Torrential rains in north Gujarat have caused flood in Banaskantha and Patan districts.


Authorities have declared a state-wide "high alert" and call out the Army, the Air Force and NDRF teams for assistance.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who had reviewed the situation with top officials, said yesterday that the problem has been compounded by heavy rains in neighbouring Rajasthan which has led to surge in water levels of rivers and dams.

Dantiwada and Sipu dams are overflowing, and due to the release of water from the dams, people living in low-lying areas have been shifted to safer places, he had said.

