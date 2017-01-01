TRENDING ON BS
PM Modi wishes nation on New Year

He hoped the New Year brings good health and prosperity in everyone's lives

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Narendra Modi
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the nation on New Year.

He hoped the New Year brings good health and prosperity in everyone's lives.



"Greetings on the start of 2017. May this year bring good health, happiness and prosperity in everyone's lives," he said in a tweet.

