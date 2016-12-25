PM Modi wishes Vajpayee on birthday

-
ALSO READModi invokes Vajpayee for people of Kashmir Why did Vajpayee not 're-implement' demonetisation if it was a success: Congress Letters: Strong leadership Narendra Modi's love for Kashmir 'one-sided', says Sharad Yadav Modi government should adopt Vajpayee's policy on Pak, says Mehbooba Mufti
-
See what Atal ji does when he meets a party Karyakarta. This simplicity and warmth of Atal ji we all cherish, pic.twitter.com/qhw7W27MWS— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2016
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU