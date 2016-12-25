PM Modi wishes Vajpayee on birthday

TRENDING ON BS
I saved the country, says PM Modi on demonetisation
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished veteran BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 91st birthday, praising his exemplary service and leadership.

"Wishing our most beloved & widely respected Atal ji a happy birthday. I pray that he is blessed with good health and a long life," he said in a series of tweets.

"Atalji's exemplary service & leadership has had a very positive impact on India's growth trajectory. His great personality is endearing.

Modi also tweeted an old video of him meeting former Prime Minister Vajpayee when the former was a 'karyakarta' of BJP.

"See what Atal ji does when he meets a party Karyakarta. This simplicity and warmth of Atal ji we all cherish," he captioned the video.

The Prime Minister also wished freedom fighter and educationist Madan Mohan Malaviya on his birth anniversary.

"I bow to Mahamana Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya on his Jayanti. He has left an indelible contribution in the history of India," he said.

