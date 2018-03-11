PMK leaders 200 arrested

PMK president G K Mani and party youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss were among about 200 party workers arrested for trying to cross over Kerala protesting construction of a check dam across Bhavani River, threatening acute water shortage to three districts in Tamil Nadu. Holding placards cautioning Kerala against constructing check dam, the party workers gathered at Anaikatti on Tamil Nadu-Kerala border and raised slogans against Kerala, as it would affect water supply for both drinking and irrigation purpose in Coimbatore, Tirupur and Erode districts. As Anbumani, MP, along with some farmers, affiliated to the party, attempted to cross over to Kerala in a procession, over barricades, police, deployed in large number prevented them near checkpost and arrested.
