PNB plans to sell non-core assets to shore up capital base

State-run National (PNB) may look at selling the stake in Housing and Gilts in the next financial year (FY), to shore up its capital base.

"We look forward to stake sale, may be during the next financial year. We have the stake in some of the entities like UTI, Housing and Gilts and if there are opportunities, we will certainly explore it," Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer said.

She said the may not sell the stake in its life arm MetLife at this point. Last October, the had listed Housing

In the quarter ended December, the posted a four-fold jump in net profit at Rs 207 crore on account of increase in treasury and decline in the cost of

Its asset quality, however, deteriorated further as gross non-performing assets hit 13.70 per cent of the gross advances during the third quarter of the current FY as against 8.47 per cent a year ago.

Likewise, net NPAs rose to 9.09 per cent of net advances as of December quarter from 5.86 per cent in the year-ago period.

With subdued demand, she expects credit growth to be at 6-7 per cent in the financial year 2016-17.

"Initially when we started the year, we were looking at a growth of 10-11 per cent, thinking that the economy will pull up. But moving through the nine months, we have been not been able to see those kinds of projects which we all were thinking would come up. Our growth would be at 6.7 per cent in the current FY," she said.

Ananthasubramanian further said the is also exploring to move the (NCLT) to file winding up petitions against large defaulters.

"This is also one of the tools we are exploring to bring the delinquents to the table. The cases where we do not have assets, where the primary assets are missing and where delinquencies have happened, we are trying to go through the route of and we want to be the early birds," she said.