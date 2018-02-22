Scam-hit Punjab National Bank stock goes down 2% as probe widens

Shares of scam-hit on Thursday came under selling pressure, falling over 2 per cent, after witnessing marginal gains in the past two sessions. The stock went down 2.09 per cent to end at Rs 114.65 on BSE. During the day, it lost 2.90 per cent to Rs 113.70.

At NSE, shares of the company slipped 2.30 per cent to close at Rs 114.60.

In terms of equity volume, 279,8000 shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 4 crore shares changed hands at NSE during the day.

Since February 12 till February 19, the stock had fallen almost 28 per cent.

State-owned PNB on Thursday said it has followed lawful avenues to recover its dues following Rs114 billion swindling of funds allegedly by jewellery designer Nirav Modi and associates.

