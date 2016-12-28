TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

Police evacuate Trump Tower over suspicious package

President-elect Donald Trump lives in the tower though he is presently in Florida

AP/PTI  |  New York 

Police have rushed people out of the lobby of Trump Tower while they investigate a report of a suspicious package.

Video taken by a bystander and posted on Twitter shows some people running through the lobby for the exits. Additional information about today's evacuation isn't available.

President-elect Donald Trump lives in the tower and has his offices there, though he is presently at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Andy Martin, a 16-year-old from the New York City suburb of Huntington, says he was in Manhattan with family. He says people were evacuated "very quickly," with police shouting and telling people to leave.

