Police evacuate Trump Tower over suspicious package

Police have rushed people out of the lobby of Trump Tower while they investigate a report of a suspicious package.

Video taken by a bystander and posted on Twitter shows some people running through the lobby for the exits. Additional information about today's evacuation isn't available.

President-elect lives in the tower and has his offices there, though he is presently at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Andy Martin, a 16-year-old from the suburb of Huntington, says he was in with family. He says people were evacuated "very quickly," with police shouting and telling people to leave.