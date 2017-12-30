Police: Man kills 2, then himself at Houston auto shop

A man walked into a auto shop where he used to work and fatally shot two employees before going outside and killing himself, police said.



The man, whose name wasn't immediately released, entered Bemer Plus about 4 pm and officers received a call minutes later about "a shooting in progress," Executive Assistant Police said in a conference.



Multiple people, including customers and other employees, were at the shop when the shooting happened, Finner said."It's very, very sad this time of year and any part of the year that we lose three citizens," Finner said. "I just ask our great citizens of this city to pray for each victim here and their families."police also didn't immediately release the names of the two other people who died. The motive for the shooting is not clear.The southwest shop specialises in used sales and repairs.Hours after the shooting, homicide detectives were still at the scene investigating.

