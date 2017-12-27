Police strengthens security for New Years eve

Around 200 armed police personnel would be deployed in the twin cities of and on New Years eve to ensure peaceful celebration.



Y B Khurania said elaborate measures have been undertaken by the commissionerate police for maintaining and order during the celebrations.



Police force would be deployed around hotels, clubs and other public places like Nandankanan Zoo, Dhauli and other heritage sites in the twin cities.Khurania said the police personnel will keep a vigilant eye on rash driving and other and order issues in the two cities during the New Year."Under no circumstances the public order and safety and security of citizens will be compromised," he said.The police, Khurania said, has decided not to issue third party licence for organising any event in the hotels thisWe will not issue licence to any outsourcing agencies or any third party. Instead necessary permissions will be issued only in the name of owner of concerned hotels this year, Khurania said.Adequate steps will be taken to put a check on rash driving under the influence of alcohol and violators would be taken to task, the said.

