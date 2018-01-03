JUST IN
Policeman found hanging at police station

Press Trust of India  |  Kochi 

A police sub-inspector allegedly committed suicide at a police station here by hanging, police said today.

Additional Sub Inspector P M Thomas was found hanging at the Kadavanthara police station premises here this morning.


It was a case of suicide, police said.

Thomas, hailing from Vallarpadam near here, might have taken the extreme step owing to personal issues, they said.

First Published: Wed, January 03 2018. 17:15 IST

