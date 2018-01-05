Political gains motive behind triple talaq bill: CPI(M)

The CPI(M) today accused the BJP-led at the Centre of using the triple talaq bill for "political gains".



Modi was using the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017 for political gains, CPI(M) alleged in an article published in party organ "Deshabhimani".



Besides, the bill also had a hidden agenda to "harass" Muslims, he alleged, adding that the "wolf in a deer skin trick is being used for the propaganda".Divorce was a civil matter and the move to make it a criminal offence was not with an objective to protect the Muslim women, but with a view to target the community, the CPI(M) politburo member alleged.He clarified that his party welcomed the Supreme verdict on instant triple talaq, but added that the bill introduced by the was to "cheat" the Muslim women.The CPI(M) had always opposed the "primitive" triple talaq practice, Balakrishnan asserted, adding that it denigrated the dignity and honour of women.said the bill should be referred to the for a debate and necessary amendments.Claiming that the Centre had tabled the bill in Parliament in a hurry, he pointed out that it was passed in the Lok Sabha after a four-hour discussion."One cannot reject the criticism that the new legislation is a part of the Sangh Parivar's journey towards achieving a Hindu rashtra," Balakrishnan said.

