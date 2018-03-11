Political motive behind demand for MPs' resignation on Cauvery issue: TN CM

K today said there was a political motive behind the demand for resignation of MPs and MLAs from the state over the Cauvery issue. The resignation of MPs and MLAs would not solve the issue, he told reporters at the airport here. said the AIADMK MPs were fighting for the rights of the state in and outside Parliament for the last few days, adding that there was a political motive behind seeking the resignation of people's representatives on the Cauvery issue. He said the state had put forward the arguments before the court for 13 days, adding that the DMK, which had done nothing on the Cauvery issue, was criticising the government now to seek political mileage. Had the DMK, which was in power in the state and was part of the central government, taken steps immediately after the verdict in 2007, there would not have been this problem now, said. The state would continue to seek the constitution of the and the monitoring committee, he said. On Rahul Gandhi's statement that he and his sister had "completely forgiven" the killers of their father, Rajiv Gandhi, and if there was a possibility of the convicts' release, the said it had to be seen if there was a way as per the legal framework.

