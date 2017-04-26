Poll symbol case: AIADMK leader Dhinakaran sent to 5-day police custody

He was arrested for allegedly attempting to bribe an EC official to get 'two leaves' election symbol

He was arrested for allegedly attempting to bribe an EC official to get 'two leaves' election symbol

(Amma) leader T T V Dhinakaran, arrested last night in connection with an Election Commission bribery case, was today remanded to five-day police custody by a city court.



Special Judge Poonam Chaudhary, who heard arguments on behalf of police and the defence counsel on the issue of permitting custodial interrogation, allowed Delhi Police to quiz in its custody till May one.



Mallikarjuna, a long time friend of who was also arrested last night, has also been remanded to police custody for five days.



The proceedings, which lasted 45 minutes, were not open to mediapersons, who were asked to leave the courtroom after the accused were brought in.



According to information gathered from lawyers who were inside the court, the police had sought seven-day custodial interrogation of and



Police said the accused were required to be taken out of Delhi and confronted with co-accused Sukesh Chandrasekhar, also in custody, the lawyers associated with the case told PTI.



The plea for custodial interrogation was vehmently opposed by senior lawyer Vikas Pahwa, representing Dhinakaran, saying the accused has been joining investigation for the last four days and the police has not produced any material as to why his grilling in custody was needed.



was produced in the court amid high security cover, with the police cordoning off the gallery outside the court room.



was arrested by the police yesterday after four days of questioning for allegedly attempting to bribe an Election Commission official to get the undivided AIADMK's 'two leaves' election symbol for his faction.



Mallikarjuna, who had been accompanying everywhere ever since Chandrasekar's arrest on April 16, was also arrested for allegedly facilitating the deal between the leader and Sukesh Chandrasekar, the middleman in the case.

Press Trust of India