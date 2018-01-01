JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Visibility under 50 mts at Delhi airport; dense fog affects 350 flights

Rahul slams BJP over 'empty promises', spending only 7% of Smart City funds
Business Standard

Delhi rings in the New Year with 'near emergency' level pollution

The high levels of moisture manifested itself in the form of fog, which in turn trapped particulates.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Low visibility in #Delhi as dense #fog shrouds the national capital; five domestic and seven International flights delayed, one cancelled. Photo: ANI
Low visibility in Delhi as dense fog shrouds the national capital; five domestic and seven International flights delayed, one cancelled. Photo: ANI

The last day of the year saw pollution close to the emergency level in Delhi due to a fall in the wind speed and high moisture.

The day's average air quality index was recorded at 398, classified as 'very poor' by the Central Pollution Control Board ( CPCB).


The pollution graph maintained by the Central Air Quality Monitoring Room of the CPCB was indicative of the rapid fall in air quality.

The high levels of moisture manifested itself in the form of fog, which in turn trapped particulates. The levels will come down if the fog precipitates.

The levels of PM2.5 and PM10 were 297 and 499.8 microgramme per cubic metre (ug/m3) at 7 PM, within touching distance of the emergency levels.

According to the Centre-notified Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), a set of sweeping measures including odd-even and ban on construction activities are to be enforced when PM.2.5 and PM10 turn 300 and 500 respectively and persist for 48 hours at a stretch.

These measures were in place for over a week in November when pollution had risen alarmingly, engulfing the city in a thick blanket of smog.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 01 2018. 09:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements