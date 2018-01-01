Delhi rings in the New Year with 'near emergency' level pollution

Low visibility in Delhi as dense fog shrouds the national capital; five domestic and seven International flights delayed, one cancelled. Photo: ANI

The last day of the year saw close to the emergency level in due to a fall in the wind speed and high moisture.



The day's average air quality index was recorded at 398, classified as 'very poor' by the Central Control Board ( CPCB).



Delhi's Shadipur at 332, Siri Fort at 388 (both 'Hazardous'), ITO at 182 (Unhealthy), Dwarka at 257 (Very Unhealthy) in Air Quality Index pic.twitter.com/ypHpXjI9mc — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2018

The graph maintained by the Central Air Quality Monitoring Room of the CPCB was indicative of the rapid fall in air quality.The high levels of moisture manifested itself in the form of fog, which in turn trapped particulates. The levels will come down if the fog precipitates.The levels of PM2.5 and PM10 were 297 and 499.8 microgramme per cubic metre (ug/m3) at 7 PM, within touching distance of the emergency levels.According to the Centre-notified (GRAP), a set of sweeping measures including odd-even and ban on construction activities are to be enforced when PM.2.5 and PM10 turn 300 and 500 respectively and persist for 48 hours at a stretch.These measures were in place for over a week in November when had risen alarmingly, engulfing the city in a thick blanket of

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)