Pondy CM praises Lt Governor Kiran Bedi

Contrary to frequent wranglings between the territorial and Bedi on various issues, thanked her for extending "cooperation" in maintaining and order during celebrations here.



The said despite "differences" on some issues, Bedi had cooperated in taking steps to maintain and order during the large turn out of tourists on new year's eve.



"I thank her for her cooperation with the police and to ensure arrangements for maintaining and order during New Year eve celebrations...," he told reporters here yesterday.Narayanasamy said he acknowledged the "pro-active" role taken by Bedi in this regard."It is the tradition and culture of Tamils that those putting in good work should be appreciated despite differences and I do so adhering to this culture," he said.The in her twitter symbolically welcomed the word of praise for her cooperation by the by posting the symbol of 'Namaste' to express her thanks to Narayanasamy.The in and Bedi have been at loggerheads over several issues, including medical admissions and induction of three nominated MLAs, since she assumed office in 2016.Recently, Narayanasamy had alleged that Bedi's "style of functioning is more like a of opposition than an administrator" of the Union Territory.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)