that develop due to an of is caused by an insufficient zinc supply to epithelial cells, a study has found.



is a collective term for refractory with chronic airway inflammation and excessive retention that are accompanied by



They include (COPD) that presents with or pulmonary emphysema, and (CF), an characterised by retention and chronic bacterial infection.A main cause of is cigarette smoke, and the global mortality rate for the now places it in third place.The onset and progression of the is caused by transporter proteins that allow ions to permeate ion channels into cells.is thought to involve the overactivation of the epithelial sodium ion channel (ENaC). CF, on the other hand, is a frequently occurring in Western countries that is caused by genetic mutation of a chloride ion channel called the transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR).Excessive production of mucus-producing genes (such as MUC5AC) in the lungs has been known for some time to be important in the development of such as and CF.However, it was not clear why excessive production of these genes occurs in these pulmonary diseases, particularly since they have such different causes, ie, tobacco and heredity.Researchers of in Japan have now made it clear that abnormalities of the ion channels ENaC and CFTR reduce the body's ability to deliver zinc ions to epithelial cells.In addition, the researchers also revealed that and CF epithelial cells have abnormalities in mRNA ligation, which, as a result, causes of mucous genes.In other words, the developed due to an of was, in turn, was caused by an insufficient zinc supply to epithelial cells.In general, zinc is a very important element, not only for the but also for entire body. Until now, the importance of zinc in the was only understood from a nutritional aspect.The researchers believe that this discovery is the first in the world that clarifies how zinc is involved in the onset of pulmonary diseases, as well as its effects on the regulation of mRNA, one of the molecule responsible for life as we know it.These results prove that there is abnormality in the zinc transport mechanism itself in obstructiveIt also suggests that treatment for these cannot be performed merely with zinc supplements. A therapeutic approach that takes the transport mechanisms into consideration is also necessary.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)