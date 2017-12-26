Ports volleyball & beach volleyball tourney from tomorrow

Eight major ports will battle it out in the 42nd All Major Port's and Beach Championships beginning here tomorrow.



About 100 players will take part in the event to be held at the port ground.



Mumbai, Tuticorin, Paradip, Chennai, Kolkata, Vishakhapatnam, and are the ports participating.Port is the reigning champions in both and Beach Volleyball, a Port release said here.The valedictory function will be held on December 29.

