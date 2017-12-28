Postcard from Pyongyang: The airport now has Wi-Fi, sort of

is one of the least Wi-Fi-friendly countries in the world. Having a device that emits signals can result in detention and a major fine.



Worse, if you are a North Korean. Public use of the internet is a concept that just makes North Korean officials really nervous.



But here's a sign that might be changing.North Korea's provider appears to have put up a trial balloon at the international departure area of It's a logical place to start. The service is only available, or even visible, to travelers who have already cleared customs, which included me last week. So, noticing the new sign with the familiar logo in the of the departures lobby, I decided to give it a whirl.My flight was fogged in, so I had some extra time. I didn't expect much. The internet corner, with a handful of terminals, opened in 2015, but I have yet to see anyone actually using it. The first time I tried, there were no attendants available and no keyboards for the desktops.This experience was different. The young woman staffing the told me I could use the for 30 minutes if I paid $2. She took down my passport number and gave me a slip of paper with a username and password. The signal was strongest near the coffee shop, where the router is, so she suggested I log on there.I tried. Several times. The login was incorrect, according to a screen message.I went back to the and asked for help. The attendant apologetically came with me to the coffee shop and we tried it together. No luck. She asked me to wait, then came back with a new username. It didn't work. She called her on her cellphone. We tried again.The final screen message we got before giving up was that the page could not be opened. The attendant took me back to the and refunded my USD 2.None of this came as a particular shock. Airport can be more aspirational than functional in a lot of places. I've had essentially the same issues in Beijing, minus any helpful attendants. In a way, it was also a relief. Logging on to any unfamiliar network, especially at an airport, opens a phone up to all kinds of hacking mischief.Still, the airport IP address that appeared on my phone would be logical for a And I was getting three bars when I was at the coffee shop, meaning something was indeed out there.Moreover, the attendant seemed genuinely helpful. She did pretty much what anyone would do in a similar situation with a customer and clearly expected we would be able fix the problem and log on. She also offered to let me use the internet on one of the desktop terminals, suggesting that is now actually functional, too.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)