Now, employment registration can be done in post offices

3.75 crore people and 14 lakh employers have registered their names in the National Career Services portal

will now provide services such as registration centres for rural youth through Career Services portal and will also be authorised to issue Aadhar-linked digital life certificates to EPFO pensioners.



This is part of the MoU signed by the Department of Posts and Union ministry of Labour.



"Young people can now register their names for in the offline also. With this facility, about 3000 professions in about 52 sectors will be benefited," Union Labour Minister said after inaugurating the services here on Sunday.



He said the NDA government at Centre was determined to provide for as many as five crore youth by 2020 when total young population of country is expected to be 80 crore.



Department of Posts Secretary BV Sudhakar also participated in the programme.

Press Trust of India