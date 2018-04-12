JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

UP Legislative Council elections: SP will back BSP candidate, says Akhilesh
Business Standard

Prabhu, other ministers observe day long fast over budget session washout

The BJP MPs countrywide are observing similar protests in their constituencies

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

suresh prabhu, meenakshi lekhi, bjp fast
BJP leader Vijay Goel with Suresh Prabhu, Meenakshi Lekhi and Narendra Singh Tomar Minister of Rural Development, Panchayati Raj and Mines a day-long fast to protest against parliament washout in Delhi. Photo: Dalip Kumar

Union Minister Suresh Prabhu along with several other ministers is observing a day-long fast here as part of the BJP's protest over the recent washout of the Budget session of Parliament.

The other ministers on fast include Vijay Goel, Anant G Geete and Uma Bharti.

"It was unfortunate that Parliament's budget session was not allowed to work. In protest of this, we are sitting fast," Prabhu told reporters.

"Glad to join my colleagues in the call to observe fast given by Hon. PM @narendramodi ji against continuous disruptions of Parliament by opposition parties," he said in a tweet.

The BJP MPs countrywide are observing similar protests in their constituencies.
First Published: Thu, April 12 2018. 16:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements