TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Sports

SC on fast-track mode to dispose of old cases: CJI
Business Standard

Praful Patel appointed member of FIFA's finance committee

Patel was appointed senior vice-president of Asian Football Confederations in December last year

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Praful Patel appointed member of FIFA's finance committee

All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel was on Thursday appointed member of FIFA's all-important finance committee for a four-year term.

Patel was appointed senior vice-president of Asian Football Confederations (AFC) in December last year.

Under Patel's tutelage, India won the rights to host its first FIFA World Cup, the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 and had hosted the AFC U-16 Championship last September.

AIFF had also won the Recognition Award for grassroots football in 2014 and the AFC Member Association (Developing) Award for 2016.

The FIFA finance committee monitors the financial management and advises the FIFA executive committee on financial matters and asset management. It also analyses the FIFA budgets and the financial statements prepared by the FIFA general secretary and submits them to the FIFA executive committee for approval.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Praful Patel appointed member of FIFA's finance committee

Patel was appointed senior vice-president of Asian Football Confederations in December last year

Patel was appointed senior vice-president of Asian Football Confederations in December last year
All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel was on Thursday appointed member of FIFA's all-important finance committee for a four-year term.

Patel was appointed senior vice-president of Asian Football Confederations (AFC) in December last year.

Under Patel's tutelage, India won the rights to host its first FIFA World Cup, the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 and had hosted the AFC U-16 Championship last September.

AIFF had also won the Recognition Award for grassroots football in 2014 and the AFC Member Association (Developing) Award for 2016.

The FIFA finance committee monitors the financial management and advises the FIFA executive committee on financial matters and asset management. It also analyses the FIFA budgets and the financial statements prepared by the FIFA general secretary and submits them to the FIFA executive committee for approval.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Praful Patel appointed member of FIFA's finance committee

Patel was appointed senior vice-president of Asian Football Confederations in December last year

All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel was on Thursday appointed member of FIFA's all-important finance committee for a four-year term.

Patel was appointed senior vice-president of Asian Football Confederations (AFC) in December last year.

Under Patel's tutelage, India won the rights to host its first FIFA World Cup, the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 and had hosted the AFC U-16 Championship last September.

AIFF had also won the Recognition Award for grassroots football in 2014 and the AFC Member Association (Developing) Award for 2016.

The FIFA finance committee monitors the financial management and advises the FIFA executive committee on financial matters and asset management. It also analyses the FIFA budgets and the financial statements prepared by the FIFA general secretary and submits them to the FIFA executive committee for approval.

image
Business Standard
177 22