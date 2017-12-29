Pragati Maidan revamp case: Court sends two to judicial

A today remanded in judicial custody two persons, arrested in a case of alleged corruption in the Rs 2,150 crore redevelopment project of the at here in which NBCC Chairman- cum- has also been made an accused.



sent public servant Pradeep Mishra and Akashdeep Chouhan, who allegedly delivered the bribe, to judicial custody till January 12 after they were produced before the on expiry of their remand.



The custody of other two accused arrested in the case -- Sanjay Kulkarni, of Capacite Structures, and Ghaziabad-based middleman Rishabh Agrawal -- will end tomorrow.The agency booked Mittal, Kulkarni, Agrawal, Mishra and Chouhan in the case on December 22.It alleged in the FIR that the contract to redevelop the prime land at was awarded to and Company Pvt. Ltd. and Qatar WLL for Rs 2,149.93 crore by the National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited (NBCC), and Mumbai-based Capacite Structures was trying to get that work from on sub-contract.Kulkarni had approached Agrawal, who was having contacts with public servants, for getting the sub-contract in favour of the company, it said.The FIR alleged Agrawal approached Mishra, a public servant in an intelligence agency who was on deputation and was also close to certain senior functionaries of theUnder the influence of Mishra, Mittal "strongly directed" the of the NBCC to settle the matter in favour of Capacite Structures, it claimed.The said in furtherance of the conspiracy, a meeting was held on December 15, 2017, between Kulkarni, of Shapoorji Pallonji, including Sanjay Kharkhanis, and senior officials of the NBCC.After the meeting, Mittal assured Kulkarni and Mishra about getting work from and that if Capacite Structure did not get the work, he would "ensure that it would not be given to any one else", the FIR alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)