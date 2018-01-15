JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

HDFC stocks gain over 6%, m-cap soars by Rs 17,365 cr

Micromax to launch 1st Android Oreo Go phone this month
Business Standard

Presence of NSA at BJP meet a violation of norms: CPI(M)

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The CPI(M) today asked the government to clarify why NSA Ajit Doval was present at the BJP's meeting on the upcoming assembly polls in three northeastern states, alleging that it was a violation of norms. A party statement said it was reported by sections of media that the meeting was held yesterday at Home Minister Rajnath Singh's residence attended by the BJP and the RSS leaders to discuss about the elections in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland. It said the media had reported that national security adviser also attended the meeting. "If correct, this is a shocking violation of norms and serious misconduct", it claimed. The Left party asked the home minister to clarify the government's stand on the issue. "How can a senior government functionary like the NSA be present in a meeting to discuss the BJP's election campaign? The Union Home Minister must immediately clarify" the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 15 2018. 17:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements