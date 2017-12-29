JUST IN
Prez congratulates Viswanathan Anand for winning chess title

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

President Ram Nath Kovind today congratulated Viswanathan Anand for winning world rapid chess championship.

"Congratulations Viswanathan Anand for winning the world rapid chess championship. Such determined pursuit of excellence across decades makes you an inspiration for all of us. India is proud of you," he said in a tweet.


Indian chess ace Anand won the world rapid title in Riyadh yesterday.

