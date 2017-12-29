Prez congratulates Viswanathan Anand for winning chess title

President Ram Nath Kovind today congratulated Viswanathan Anand for winning world rapid chess championship.
"Congratulations Viswanathan Anand for winning the world rapid chess championship. Such determined pursuit of excellence across decades makes you an inspiration for all of us. India is proud of you," he said in a tweet.
Indian chess ace Anand won the world rapid title in Riyadh yesterday.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
