Prez, PM extend New Year greetings to nation

and today greeted nation on the occasion of new year.



"Happy New Year to everybody. May 2018 bring laughter, friendship and prosperity to all our families, to our country, and to our unique and beautiful planet #PresidentKovind," Kovind said in a tweet.



also extended his New Year greetings to the nation."Wishing you all a happy 2018! I pray that this year brings joy, prosperity and good health in everyone's lives," he said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)