Price cap on drugs helps patients save Rs 11,365 cr

Capping of prices of medicines and medical devices, including stents and knee implants, has helped patients save a total of Rs 11,365.61 crore till December 2017, was informed today.



Ceiling prices of 851 formulations (including two coronary stents) under Revised Schedule - I based on National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM), 2015, were fixed till December 2017, of State for Chemicals & Fertilisers Mansukh L Mandaviya said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.



The by implementing the provisions of DPCO, 2013 has helped the consumers save Rs 11,365.61 crore, Mandaviya said.The (NPPA) fixes the ceiling prices of medicines listed in the Schedule - I of Drugs (Prices Control) Order (DPCO), 2013.Savings from capping of price of drugs under NLEM 2011 were Rs 2,422.24 crore, while the same for NLEM 2015 were 2,643.37 crore.Consumers also benefited by Rs 4,450 crore from price control of coronary stents. Similarly, price cap on knee implants resulted in savings of 1,500 crore and Rs 350 crore savings resulted from cardio and anti-diabetic category till December 2017, the added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)