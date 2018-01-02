Principal to acquire ownership of joint venture with PNB

The US-based Principal Financial Group today said it has proposed to pick up PNB's stake in Asset Management Company and Principal Trustee Company in



has signed a share purchase agreement to give Principal full ownership in the two entities pending regulatory approval, the US-based group said in a statement.



holds 21.38 per cent in Principal Asset Management and 30 per cent in Principal Trustee." National (PNB) has been a valuable partner in helping us to grow and establish a presence in the market," said President (Southeast and India).Principal has been assuming increased ownership in the asset management company over a period of time, and the company is excited to continue to invest and grow in India, he said.The company has been in for nearly 20 years, delivering and services to retail and institutional clients, he said.In future, Principal is planning for even more digital innovation to help serve their customers better, and give them greater access to manage their finances online, Borda added.

