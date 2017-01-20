Budget 2017 document printing begins with halwa ceremony

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
and other officials on Thursday participated in the 'halwa
ceremony', a ritual which marks the process of printing documents for the Budget
for 2017-18.
"After the Halwa
ceremony, more than 100 officials of Finance Ministry
will stay in Budget
printing press till FM's Budget
Speech is over," the ministry said in a series of tweets.
The ceremony, it said, marks the beginning of the printing of documents which are part of the Union Budget
2017-18.
As part of the ritual, which has continued for long, 'halwa' is prepared in a big 'kadhai' (large frying pot) and served to the entire staff in the ministry.
Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa, Revenue
Secretary Hasmukh Adhia, Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das, Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian
and other officers and staff of the ministry involved with Budget
preparation were also present.
The significance of the sweet dish is that after it is served, a large number of officials and support staff, who are directly associated with the Budget
making and printing process, are required to stay in the ministry and remain cut off from their families till the presentation of the Budget
by the minister in the Lok Sabha.
They are not even allowed to contact their near and dear ones through phone or any other form of communication, like e-mail.
The Budget, which will be the third full-fledged Budget
of the present NDA
government, is scheduled to be unveiled in Parliament on February 1 as against the usual date of last working day of the next month.
The lock-in which follows the 'halwa
ceremony' is observed to maintain the secrecy of the Budget
preparation process.
Budget
Press in North Block houses all these officials in the period leading up to the presentation of Union Budget
in Parliament by the Finance Minister.
The first Budget
of Independent India was presented by R K Shanmukham Chetty on November 26, 1947.
