Budget 2017 document printing begins with halwa ceremony

Finance Minister and other officials on Thursday participated in the ' ceremony', a ritual which marks the process of printing documents for the for 2017-18.

"After the ceremony, more than 100 officials of will stay in printing press till FM's Speech is over," the ministry said in a series of tweets.

The ceremony, it said, marks the beginning of the printing of documents which are part of the Union 2017-18.

As part of the ritual, which has continued for long, 'halwa' is prepared in a big 'kadhai' (large frying pot) and served to the entire staff in the ministry.

Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa, Secretary Hasmukh Adhia, Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das, Chief Economic Advisor and other officers and staff of the ministry involved with preparation were also present.

The significance of the sweet dish is that after it is served, a large number of officials and support staff, who are directly associated with the making and printing process, are required to stay in the ministry and remain cut off from their families till the presentation of the by the minister in the Lok Sabha.

They are not even allowed to contact their near and dear ones through phone or any other form of communication, like e-mail.

Only very senior officials in the are permitted to go home.

The Budget, which will be the third full-fledged of the present government, is scheduled to be unveiled in Parliament on February 1 as against the usual date of last working day of the next month.

The lock-in which follows the ' ceremony' is observed to maintain the secrecy of the preparation process.

Press in North Block houses all these officials in the period leading up to the presentation of Union in Parliament by the Finance Minister.

The first of Independent India was presented by R K Shanmukham Chetty on November 26, 1947.