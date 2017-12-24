Private Member's Bill proposes jail term for torture

A public servant who inflicts on anybody for a or even for information that may lead to the detection of an offence should be jailed for at least three years, a Member of has proposed.



In a private member's bill, V of the YSR said the punishment could be extended to ten years.



A public servant who intentionally does any act to cause grievous harm to somebody, even if in police custody, should be punished, Reddy proposed in "The Prevention of Bill, 2017".The (act of) a public servant, who tortures any person for the purpose of extorting from him any or any information which may lead to the detection of an offence or for the purpose of punishing him, shall be punishable, the bill proposes.It recommends a prison term for a minimum of three years and a maximum of ten and a fine.The proposed legislation fulfils Indias commitment, as confirmed to the United Nations, that " and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment" are prohibited and constitute serious violations of human rights, Reddy said.Reddy told that the 152nd report of the Commission on "Custodial Crimes" had also recommended changes to the to make punishable.The had observed earlier this year that Indias efforts to extradite suspects were impeded by the fact that did not have an anti- law, he added.India, he said, is one of only eight countries out of 170 signatories to the convention against and other inhuman treatment or punishment yet to ratify it.The bill has already been introduced in the Rajya Sabha.Private members' bills can be introduced by any member of who is not a but seldom get enacted.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)