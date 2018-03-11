Private plane flying from Sharjah to Turkey crashes in Iran

A Turkish private jet flying from the United Arab to with at least 11 people on board crashed tonight in a mountainous region of Iran, authorities said. There was no immediate report of injuries. Iranian state television quoted Mojtaba Khaledi, the of the country's emergency management organisation, as saying the plane hit a mountain in Shahr-e Kord and burst into flames. Shahr-e Kord is some 370 kilometres (230 miles) south of the capital, The agency and state television said rescuers were trying to reach the scene. Villagers near the crash say they saw flames coming from the plane's engine before the crash, according to a report by Iran's state-run judiciary agency The semi-official agency said the plane took off from on its way to Officials at the airport did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Today's crash comes after an Iranian ATR-72, a twin-engine turboprop used for short-distance regional flying, crashed in southern Iran, killing all 65 people on board in February.

