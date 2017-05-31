Priyanka Chopra's sassy reply to trolls over dress controversy

Priyanka Chopra shared a photograph on Instagram, flaunting her legs in a high-slit denim dress

Actress gave it back to the trolls criticising her for wearing a dress showing her legs during her meeting with Prime Minister



The 34-year-old actress shared a photograph on Instagram, flaunting her legs in a high-slit denim dress, along with her mother Madhu, who was dressed in a black top and floral mini skirt.



Priyanka captioned the image, "Legs for days... #itsthegenes with Madhu Chopra nights out in #Berlin #beingbaywatch."





Legs for days.... #itsthegenes with @madhuchopra nights out in #Berlin #beingbaywatch A post shared by (@priyankachopra) on May 30, 2017 at 4:23pm PDT

The "Quantico" star, who is currently in the German capital to promote her Hollywood debut "Baywatch", had a meeting with the Indian PM. PM Modi arrived in the country as a part of his six-day, four-nation tour of Germany, Spain, Russia and France aimed at boosting bilateral economic engagement with them and inviting more investment for India's transformation. Priyanka wrote on Twitter, "Thank you for taking the time to meet me this morning @narendramodi Sir. Such a lovely coincidence to be in #berlin at the same time."