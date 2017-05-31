TRENDING ON BS
Priyanka Chopra's sassy reply to trolls over dress controversy

Priyanka Chopra shared a photograph on Instagram, flaunting her legs in a high-slit denim dress

Press Trust of India  |  Berlin 

Priyanka Chopra, Dwayne Johnson
Actors Dwayne Johnson (left to right), Jon Bass, Priyanka Chopra, Alexandra Daddario, Ilfenesh Hadera, Kelly Rohrbach and Zac Efron during a photocall on the occassion of the film "Baywatch" in Berlin, Germany, 30 May 2017. The film will premiere in German cinemas

Actress Priyanka Chopra gave it back to the trolls criticising her for wearing a dress showing her legs during her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 34-year-old actress shared a photograph on Instagram, flaunting her legs in a high-slit denim dress, along with her mother Madhu, who was dressed in a black top and floral mini skirt.



Priyanka captioned the image, "Legs for days... #itsthegenes with Madhu Chopra nights out in #Berlin #beingbaywatch."

 

Legs for days.... #itsthegenes with @madhuchopra nights out in #Berlin #beingbaywatch

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

The "Quantico" star, who is currently in the German capital to promote her Hollywood debut "Baywatch", had a meeting with the Indian PM. She wore floral

PM Modi arrived in the country as a part of his his six- day, four-nation tour of Germany, Spain, Russia and France aimed at boosting bilateral economic engagement with them and inviting more investment for India's transformation.

Priyanka wrote on Twitter, "Thank you for taking the time to meet me this morning @narendramodi Sir. Such a lovely coincidence to be in #berlin at the same time.

