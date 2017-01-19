TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Sports

Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Kumar Verma new CBI chief

SC on fast-track mode to dispose of old cases: CJI
Business Standard

Probably one of my best innings, says Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj said that he had told batting coach Sanjay Bangar that he will go for big shots

Press Trust of India  |  Cuttack 

Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj Singh

Veteran Yuvraj Singh today termed his knock of 150 as "one of the best" in his 16-year international career.

"Probably, one of my best innings. The last time I got a hundred was the 2011 World Cup. I am very happy with the innings. We were trying to get a partnership. I just wanted to play down the ground and not take much risk. I have been hitting the ball well in the whole domestic season," said Yuvraj during the innings break.

Yuvraj said that he had told batting coach Sanjay Bangar that he will go for big shots.

"I had a word with Sanjay Bangar, I told him the way I am hitting the ball I will go big. With the five fielder rule, mid-on, mid-off is up, the wicket was not [helpful] for the seamers after the first 10 overs," said Yuvraj.

He was all praise for former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who also helped himself to a hundred.

"Dhoni has been a sensational captain for India. When Mahi is not captaining, he will bat freely. Hopefully, if we take early wickets we can win the game.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Probably one of my best innings, says Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj said that he had told batting coach Sanjay Bangar that he will go for big shots

Yuvraj said that he had told batting coach Sanjay Bangar that he will go for big shots
Veteran Yuvraj Singh today termed his knock of 150 as "one of the best" in his 16-year international career.

"Probably, one of my best innings. The last time I got a hundred was the 2011 World Cup. I am very happy with the innings. We were trying to get a partnership. I just wanted to play down the ground and not take much risk. I have been hitting the ball well in the whole domestic season," said Yuvraj during the innings break.

Yuvraj said that he had told batting coach Sanjay Bangar that he will go for big shots.

"I had a word with Sanjay Bangar, I told him the way I am hitting the ball I will go big. With the five fielder rule, mid-on, mid-off is up, the wicket was not [helpful] for the seamers after the first 10 overs," said Yuvraj.

He was all praise for former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who also helped himself to a hundred.

"Dhoni has been a sensational captain for India. When Mahi is not captaining, he will bat freely. Hopefully, if we take early wickets we can win the game.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Probably one of my best innings, says Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj said that he had told batting coach Sanjay Bangar that he will go for big shots

Veteran Yuvraj Singh today termed his knock of 150 as "one of the best" in his 16-year international career.

"Probably, one of my best innings. The last time I got a hundred was the 2011 World Cup. I am very happy with the innings. We were trying to get a partnership. I just wanted to play down the ground and not take much risk. I have been hitting the ball well in the whole domestic season," said Yuvraj during the innings break.

Yuvraj said that he had told batting coach Sanjay Bangar that he will go for big shots.

"I had a word with Sanjay Bangar, I told him the way I am hitting the ball I will go big. With the five fielder rule, mid-on, mid-off is up, the wicket was not [helpful] for the seamers after the first 10 overs," said Yuvraj.

He was all praise for former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who also helped himself to a hundred.

"Dhoni has been a sensational captain for India. When Mahi is not captaining, he will bat freely. Hopefully, if we take early wickets we can win the game.

image
Business Standard
177 22