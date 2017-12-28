Probe against Maha bureaucrat a farce, says Congress leader

Attacking the for reinstating bureaucrat Radheshyam Mopalwar, has said the probe conducted into the allegations against Mopalwar was a "farce".



"Right from day one, the government's intention was to give Mopalwar a clean chit. The Opposition was demanding a judicial probe whereas the settled for an inquiry by a retired chief secretary," Vikhe said in a statement.



He added that the speed with which Mopalwar was given a clean chit and reinstated as of the State Road Deveopment Corporation (MSRDC) showed that the wants to brush allegations of corruption in the Sammruddhi coridor project linking and under the carpet.Mopalwar was reinstated on December 26. Mopalwar was sent on leave in August this year after audio tapes surfaced in which he was allegedly heard seeking a bribe.A probe committee under former Johnny Joseph was set up which submitted a report that the audio tapes may have been tampered.of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Vikhe said the probe against Housing is being done through the Lok Ayukta while a retired chief was asked to be allegations against Mopalwar."Mopalwar's inquiry is completed in five months while a decision regarding a probe against former Eknath Khadse is kept pending. This shows the Government's convenient stand against corruption," Vikhe charged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)