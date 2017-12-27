Project 'Swarna': Jaipur-Agra Shatabdi Express to have new

Come 2018 and the Jaipur- coaches, thanks to the Indian project 'Swarna', will be equipped with new



The coaches, said a top railway official, will have various new such as disposable head rest cover for passenger seats, automatic odour control (AOC) system, and much more.



" The journey from to will be more comfortable in the new year. The Indian has introduced Braille signage in the coaches to make travel easy for visually impaired people."Also, the all coaches will be equipped with CCTV surveillance system," North chief spokesperson said.Also, there will be enabled biometric attendance system for the staff to ensure their safety and responsibility, he added.Trying to upgrade in all spheres, the has made efforts in improving the aesthetics too.According to the officer, paintings exhibiting culture and heritage of the region will also be displayed in the coaches.Talking about more of such railway coaches, Jain said in future there are plans to roll out same in other trains too, especially those running in tourist circuits.(New Delhi-Jaipur-Agra) is an important tourism circuit in the country attracting scores of domestic and international tourists for witnessing rich cultural heritage.Notably, India's first Swarn Rajdhani was launched in New Delhi in the month of November this year.

