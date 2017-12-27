South Korean prosecutors today demanded a 12-year prison term for Samsung's jailed billionaire heir for his conviction on bribery and other charges, according to a Seoul hearing his appeal case.



In August, a lower sentenced Lee to five years in prison for offering bribes to former South Korean and her confidante while Park was in office.



Both Lee and prosecutors, who earlier had requested a 12 -year prison term, appealed that ruling.The Seoul High said it expects to issue a verdict on Lee in the coming weeks. If that verdict is appealed again either by Lee or prosecutors, his case will be handed over to the Supreme Court, which will make a final ruling on him.Lee's bribery case is part of a huge political scandal that led to the ouster of Park in late March after millions took to streets for anti- rallies for months. Park and her friend, Choi Soon-sil, were arrested and charged with taking bribes from in return for helping Lee cement his control of the company for a smooth power transfer.Prosecutors have also charged both Park and Choi with pressuring and other big businesses to donate a total of 77.4 billion won (USD 68 million) for the launch of two nonprofit foundations controlled by Choi.Samsung, founded by Lee's grandfather, is one of the key family-run South Korean conglomerates, known as chaebols, that have dominated the country's economy. Some credit them with leading South Korea's export-driven economy and rebuilding its economy from the ashes of the 1950-53 Korean War, but others say their successes were only possible because of corrupt, collusive ties with officials.Lee, whose official tile is of Electronics, took a higher-profile role after his father and suffered a heart attack in 2014. Lee has claimed innocence during his trials.is the world's largest maker of smartphones, television sets and microchips.

