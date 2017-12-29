Protect folk culture of the country: Hema Malini in Lok Sabha

Veteran today demanded immediate steps by the culture ministry to protect various forms of folk dance and music which are on the verge of extinction, saying the country's rich cultural heritage must be preserved.



Raising the issue in the during Zero Hour, she said though the popularity of some of India's folk culture was on the rise abroad, these were losing prominence in the country.



"Cultural heritage is one of the most key aspects for any country. But unfortunately, various forms of folk dances and music are dying in We must protect them," said.The MP, who represents Mathura constituency, sought immediate steps by the culture ministry to preserve the country's rich and diverse folk culture.MP raised the issue of grievances raised by retired para-military forces and said they should be paid retirement benefits on par with armed forces personnel including pension on the basis of one-rank- one-pension scheme.Hooda suggested that the paramilitary forces should be renamed as 'internal security forces' as they are fully competant in dealing with any security threat."They are called 'ardh sainik bal' or paramilitary forces. We should change the name. I suggest they can be renamed as internal security force," said Hooda.

