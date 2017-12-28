Protests over Hegde's remarks mar RS proceedings

The today witnessed two adjournments in the pre-lunch session as the opposition protested over the controversial remarks by Anantkumar Hegde, while a member pressed for a privilege notice against for "twisting" Arun Jaitley's name.



said he would examine the privilege notice by BJP's against Gandhi and added that any comment from outside the House on an agreement between the ruling side and the opposition was not good.



Yesterday after a prolonged impasse, the had passed two important bills after the and opposition reached an understanding on Prime Minister's Modi remarks against his predecessor"A solemn agreement between the of the House and of the Oppositon was reached. Anybody outside (the House) commenting on the agreement is not good for the House or the system," Naidu said.The House was adjourned briefly in the pre-noon session as the main opposition continued protests over Hegde's remark on secularism and changing the Constitution. The House was adjourned again little after noon till 2 pm.When the House met at 12 PM, Naidu wanted to take up a Question Hour, but opposition members were again on their feet noisily protesting Hegde's remarks.Naidu berated them saying it was important that the questions are taken up and the opposition members were violating rules.member B K Hariprasad responded that the members were only violating rules while a was violating the Constitution.An angry Naidu said since Hariprasad has himself admitted to violating rules, he would have to think what action can be taken against him.As Hariprasad demanded that the be sacked, Naidu said it was a political demand. Naidu's attempts to continue the Question Hour did not deter the members from protesting as several of them trooped into the Well shouting slogans.Treasury bench members including watched as said the House to which Hegde belonged was functioning while was finding it difficult to transact business.As the protests continued, Naidu said the scenes of disruption would not be telecast. As there was no let up in the protests, Naidu adjourned proceedings till 2 PM.During the Zero Hour, senior said he had given notice under Rule 187 as Gandhi had "intentionally, maliciously and disrespectfully twisted" name of of the House in a tweet."This comes under the category of privilege...," Yadav said, adding a notice in this regard had been given.The however said "no member should take the name" of a person not present in the House to defend himself against a charge or allegation.He said that people felt that Parliament, particularly the Rajya Sabha, was not doing its business and bills were not being taken up."Fortunately", due to the initiatives taken by the both sides, the "House has come back to normalcy", he said.However, of the Opposition raised the issue relating to Hegde's remarks and sought to know whether a "person who does not believe in the Constitution can continue to be a memberr of Council of Ministers".of State for Parliamentary Affairs said Hegde has clarified his statement in the and expressed regret, so no issue remains and the matter should be put to rest."Hegde has clarified in that his remarks were twisted and he respects He has also expressed regret if his statement has hurt the sentiments of anyone," Goyal said, adding that "after Hegde's clarification, there is no issue left".As the continued to raise the issue, Naidu adjourned the House till noon.

