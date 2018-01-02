PSBs asked to provide customers clean toilets at branches

The ministry today directed all public sector banks (PSBs) and companies to provide their to clean toilets at branches and also dedicate funds towards the Centre's 'Swachh Bharat' mission.



The 21 PSBs have about 1.25 lakh branches and the six state-owned companies have presence across the country.



"All branches of PSBs/ Co. to provide access to clean toilets for customers; Also dedicate funds to @swachhbharat in FY 18-19," (DFS) said in a tweet.The DFS and the Ministry of Drinking Water and (MDWS) will jointly institute Swachh Bank/Financial Institution Award. The selection will be through competition.Earlier, Secretaries of MDWS and Kumar conducted a video conference with all central and sector institutions to promote credit in the sector.Launched by Modi in 2014, the Swachh Mission is a massive movement that seeks to create a Clean

