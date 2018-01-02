Psotal department releases stamps on step-wells

The has taken a step towards keeping the stepwells - symbols of ancient water conservation techniques - alive in the hearts of people.



The department has released stamps featuring 16 step- wells of as a gesture of its concern for their steadily deteriorating state, (Postal Services, Zone) K K Yadav said.



Priced between Rs 5 and Rs 15, the stamps will soon be made available for sale through all philatelic bureaus.Of the 16 step-wells chosen for the stamps, six were fromThey are: (Jodhpur), (Jaipur), (Abhaneri), and Nagar Sagar Kund (Bundi) and (Alwar).Yadav said step-wells have an contribution in addressing the water needs because of their unique water conservation technique."Considering their importance, we have tried to enliven these marvelous structures and sensitise people about their importance," he said.The step-wells have drawn tourists from and abroad for years. But neglect by people and government is threatening their existence.

