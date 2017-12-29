PTI alerted disaster management control room about fire: BMC

Mumbai's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has credited the Press of for alerting authorities about the midnight blaze that broke out on the top floor of a building and claimed 14 lives.



"The disaster management control room was alerted by PTI about the fire," said a report issued by the disaster management cell today.



Senior PTI Dnyanesh Chavan was tipped off about the fire by a source shortly after midnight and contacted the control room to get details, unaware that he was the first bearer of tragicThe Kamala Mills compound in central Mumbai's Lower Parel area where the blaze occurred is a refurbished industrial compound, housing swanky restaurants and other commercial establishments.The fire in the building started on the top floor and engulfed the structure in less than 30 minutes, an said.Several media outlets, including TV channels Times Now, ET Now and TV9 Marathi, have offices in the complex.There have been allegations that civic authorities have turned a blind eye to construction irregularities and violation of fire safety norms in the compound.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)