PTI highlights at 5:30pm

The following are PTI's top stories at 5:30 pm:



STORIES ON THE WIRE



NATIONDEL34 JK-3RDLD ATTACK4 jawans, 3 terrorists killed in pre-dawn attack in Pulwama:Srinagar: Heavily-armed terrorists launch pre-dawn attack on camp in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, kill four security personnel and injure three others, an says.DEL18 JK-ATTACK-DGPSecurity forces had input about militant attack: J-K DGPSrinagar: of Police S P Vaid says security forces had input about an impending militant strike in Valley.DEL32 POL-ATTACK LD CONGPulwama attack sign of failure of PM's foreign policy:New Delhi: slams over an attack on a camp in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, says it's a failure of Modi's foreign policy.MDS1 TN-LD RAJINIKANTHRajinikanth declares political debut, to launch partyChennai: Superstar Rajinikanth announces political debut, says will launch party which will contest the next state polls.BOM4 MH-FIRE-ARRESTfire: Two relatives of pub owners arrestedMumbai: Police arrest two persons for allegedly providing shelter to the owners of '1-Above' pub. The owners were booked after a major fire at the pub claimed 14 lives on Friday.DEL28 PM-LD TRIPLE TALAQMuslim women have found way to free themselves of practice of triple talaq: PMNew Delhi: In his first remarks on instant triple talaq after a bill banning it was cleared by Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Modi says Muslim women have finally found a way to "free" themselves from the practice.DEL31 HAJ-PM-NAQVIWomen wanting to go for Haj without Mehram to be exempt from lottery: NaqviNew Delhi: assures women, who have applied to go for Haj without 'Mehram', they will be exempted from the lottery system and will be allowed to proceed on the annual pilgrimage.DEL24 PM-MANNKIBAAT-VOTERSVotes of youths will be bedrock of New India: PMNew Delhi: Modi urges those who turn 18 tomorrow to register themselves as electors, says their votes would prove to be the bedrock of New India.DEL30 AVI-LD-IGI FOGSeason's worst fog hits over 200 flightsNew Delhi: More than 200 planes delayed, diverted or cancelled as the season's "worst" fog reduced visibility to 50 metres atMDS2 TN-FISHERMEN13 TN fishermen arrested byRameswaram (TN): arrests 13 fishermen from for allegedly fishing near Neduntheevu close to the island nation's coast, officials say.FOREIGNFGN12 AFGHAN-2NDLD BLAST12 dead in suicide attack on Afghan funeral: officialsJalalabad: Twelve people killed and 14 others wounded in a suicide attack at a funeral in eastern Afghanistan, officials say. (AFP)FGN13 AUS-PLANE-LD CRASHSix dead after seaplane crashSydney: Six people killed after a seaplane crashes into a river in Australia, police say.BOM2 GJ-NITIN PATEL-SHAHSulking Guj dy CM agrees to take charge as Shah placates himAhmedabad: A brewing crisis in the seems to have blown over after reaches out to sulking Nitin Patel, who had delayed taking charge over not getting portfolios of his choice in the new Cabinet.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)